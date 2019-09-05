Web Analytics
Fashion roundup: Mansha Pasha’s chic style on Europe trip

Actress Mansha Pasha has finally taken a much need break from work. She jetted off to Europe for a vacation and her chic style is what caught our eyes. 

The Surkh Chandni actor took a cruise for Malta. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that although she is scared of water but her first experience on a cruise was pretty good. Her breezy outfit comprising of a pleated skirt with a striped top paired with white sandals exuded serious holiday vibes. This comfortable yet chic look is hitting the right chords!

While exploring the tiny town of Kotor, Montenegro, Pasha went for a leaf-printed dress accessorizing it with a satchel bag, shades and hat. This is a perfect summer outfit as you head out for sightseeing on a sunny day.

Lots of sun in Kotor, Montenegro 🏝

Her next destination was Troccetto Venezia, located in northern Italy. Bringing her ace fashion game forward, she styled a printed top with a pink maxi skirt accompanied by hoops and black sandals. She shared a picturesque shot on Instagram against the beautiful architecture and buildings.

Romantic venice! 🛶

While on the cruise, she donned a stylish teal patch work outfit keeping it simple. This dress is designed by a Pakistani brand.

Pasha also showed around the ship she is travelling on through a series of Instagram stories. The cruise has 14 decks and a whole lot of facilities—shops, sports arena, fine dining restaurant and swimming pool.

