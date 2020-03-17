Web Analytics
Mansha Pasha chides people dancing at weddings amid coronavirus scare

Renowned Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha wants people to take coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing.

The Surkh Chandni actor took to Twitter to chide people attending public gatherings and weddings amid the virus scare.

She expressed concern at seeing videos of people in Lahore dancing at functions.

“Im seeing videos of people in Lahore at weddings where theres dancing going on and a full function hall. Yaar ab is tarah tau na karo (Don’t do this atleast),” she wrote.

The starlet advised people to stay at home. Other celebs including Shehzad Roy, Imran Abbas and Hareem Farooq have also urged people to take all precautionary measures to contain the virus.

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The total number of cases in Pakistan have jumped to 193.

