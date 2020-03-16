Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mansha Pasha hopes her fiance tests negative for coronavirus

Mansha Pasha, Jibran nasir, coronavirus

Pakistan’s popular actress Mansha Pasha hopes her fiance Jibran Nasir’s coronavirus test comes out negative. 

The activist recently returned from the US after spending a week there. He is practicing social distancing to stay safe and keep others around him safe.

Out of concern for family, friends & everyone around I’ve limited my interactions and movements as most of #Corona cases are asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms but will go through testing just to be sure & encourage all those coming to Pak to do same,” he had tweeted earlier.

His fiancee Mansha is concerned as well and wrote it’s a tough time for her as well: “I haven’t seen you for over a week but safety first. Fingers crossed.”

She hopes he tests negative for the deadly virus which has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Surkh Chandni actor was recently spotted at the National Stadium, Karachi to witness Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators’ Pakistan Super League (PSL 5) match.

View this post on Instagram

Cricket 🏏

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) on

She has found a new way to greet people amid the virus scare as can be seen from a picture of her with standup comedian Faiza Saleem.

Mansha Pasha

There are at least 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Coronavirus pandemic: Box office plunges to lowest level in over two decades

Lifestyle

Musicians give free online concerts to beat coronavirus

Lifestyle

Sajal Ahad Mir posts first photo after marriage

Must Read

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir become husband, wife in Abu Dhabi ceremony


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close