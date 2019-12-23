Web Analytics
In pictures: Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir’s beautiful day-time engagement ceremony

Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir, engagement

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha and social activist Jibran Nasir have finally exchanged rings. 

The intimate day time affair was held at Jibran’s relative’s house on Sunday and the pictures are ethereal.

Here are some beautiful moments from the couple’s special day.

Power couple

Jibran Nasir Engagement

Social Activist Jibran
Photo: Haseeb Amjad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All smiles on their special day!

Mansha and Jibran

Mansha was dressed to perfection in a pink and green lehnga choli with a net dupatta

Masha Pink lehnga

Actress Mansha
Photo: Haseeb Amjad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beautiful ceremony

Ceremony
Photo: Haseeb Amjad
Engagement Celebrations
Photo: Haseeb Amjad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Precious family moments

Jibran Nasir Engagement
Jibran receives his father’s blessings.
Mansha Engagement
Mansha definitely takes after her beautiful mother.
Mansha Siblings
Mansha strikes a pose with her sisters.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pure joy

Mansha Pasha
The couple danced their hearts out. Photo: Haseeb Amjad

 

 

Celebrities spotted

Beenish, Umer
The couple of the hour with Beenish, Umer and Zhalay Sarhadi.
Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan was present on the occasion too.
Faiza Saleem
Comedian Faiza Saleem with her husband.

