Mansha Pasha responds to social media making ‘assumptions’ about her personal life

Mansha Pasha

Actress Mansha Pasha who recently got engaged to Jibran Nasir has addressed all the negativity and ‘assumptions’ surrounding her personal life. 

Sharing a quote from Muslim cleric, Mufti Menk, the 32-year-old starlet tweeted “This is especially true for me with regards to the troll comments on some of my engagement photos. Assumptions made on my life, my choices, my previous relationships. You cant justify cruelty by calling it ‘an opinion’. Especially if it’s a worthless opinion.”

Actress Armeena Khan who often shuts down trolls supported Mansha’s stance.

“You looked like a queen Mansha and your face reflected true happiness and nobody can take those moments away from you. They hate because of empty hearts and minds. I’m just going to send you positive energy to fill your timeline with love,” she tweeted.

Since Mansha and Jibran’s engagement last week after which their pictures and videos from the event went viral, the trolls have not spared the couple. 

