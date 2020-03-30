Renowned actor Mansha Pasha is all praise for Pakistanis coming together to overcome adversity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She took to microblogging site Twitter ad wrote “So many people in Pakistan have started distributing ration bags. Some have donated to charities while others have taken the initiative to collect donations and organize.”

“In the face of terrible adversity, we come together. May Allah protect us. Ameen. #TogetherWeCan,” she added.

Many celebrities including Maya Ali, Feroze Khan, Anoushey Ashraf and Hira Mani have restored our faith in humanity with their initiatives to help daily wage earners by distributing ration bags as Pakistan continues to observe partial lockdown across the country.

