Mansha Pasha sends love and prayers to doctors

Renowned actor Mansha Pasha has praised doctors around the world including her sister amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Surkh Chandni actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her sister who is a doctor in the UK. She then went onto send love and prayers to her sister and all the doctors for doing their job bravely.

“My sister is in UK and she is a doctor – which is the toughest thing imaginable at the moment. Sending her and all the doctors around the world so many prayers. What u guys do is crazy brave and super amazing,” she wrote.

The starlet’s sister was quick to comment and reciprocated the love. “My friend told me about this shout out to me! I didn’t even know, tag me next time! Don’t wanna miss out on pasha love (expressed rarely enough!)”

Earlier, Mansha suggested people to adopt pets during this period, who are dying in shelters and streets, if they are feeling lonely.

