Mansha Pasha shares messages of doctors from across the world

Renowned actor Mansha Pasha took to social media to share messages of doctors fighting Covid-19 on the frontline from all across the world.

Sharing a photo of healthcare workers on Instagram, she shared that she received messages from doctors from different parts of the world; Bahawalpur to USA, Peshawar to Dubai, and back.

“All of them are saying the same thing – stay home. These first responders are human beings and they have families too. They are risking their lives,” she wrote.

The Surkh Chandni actor shared she has three doctors in her family: “As a daughter of two doctors and the sister of one who is in the field right now, I can only marvel at the bravery of the frontliners.”

She urged fans to pray for doctors and everyone else as the holy month of Ramadan has begun.

