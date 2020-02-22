Mansha Pasha says bullying is not okay

Popular Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha recently took to social media to speak up about bullying and said it is not okay.

The starlet wrote bullying is killing children.

“Bullying is literally killing children! Kids being bullied want to either kill themselves or others!” she tweeted.

She urged parents to teach their children to be kind instead of hating on other people.

“Want to change the world? Teach ur kids to be kind, to help others! Childhood is a wonderful period but if they learn hate, they will carry it for a long time!”

Recently, a video of a nine-year-old Australian boy, Quaden Bayles went viral after he was bullied at school.

He sobs uncontrollably while asking his mother for a knife to kill himself in the clip.

This triggered a massive outpouring of support from across the globe with renowned actors coming out in support of the child.

