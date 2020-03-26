Mansha Pasha takes up WHO’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’

Popular Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha took part in the safe hands challenge by World Health Organization (WHO) as the world comes together to fight coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared a video of herself dancing to Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s Disco Deewane as she washed her hands.

“Dance karein….aur haath saaf rakhein! (Dance and clean your hands). Put on your favourite song while washing your hands,” she wrote.

She urged people to wash hands for 20 seconds atleast and follow proper hand-washing technique as outlined by WHO.

Mansha Pasha nominated her friends Zhalay Sarhadi, Momal Sheikh and Yumna Zaidi to take on the safe hands challenge.

It is a challenge started by WHO to raise awareness regarding the proper procedure to wash hands.

