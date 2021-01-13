While many have been talking about Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s take on Lahore’s Heera Mandi, actor Mansha Pasha had questions at home.

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts about India tapping into stories from this side of the border, Pasha pointed out that it’s because “we live in a country where the fictional narrative is often censored.”

According to her, while “everyone keeps arguing about what is or isn’t ‘morally acceptable’ fiction, others make most of the opportunity taking up the stories that are native to our country, brand them and sell them to the rest of the world.”

Mansha Pasha went on to highlight a sad and probable reality, saying, “In the end what will be left will be our stories told from someone else’s mouth.”

Heera Mandi is the infamous red-light district of old Lahore, nestled deep into the city of today. While the area has been shrouded in controversy and mystery in Pakistan, where it is often used as a derogatory insult, Bhansali was reported to have expressed interest in working on a project about it.

According to latest reports, the project is set to hit the floors soon and is expected to be released on Netflix. However, it is yet unclear whether it will be a web-series or film.

