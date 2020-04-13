Web Analytics
Mansha Pasha’s three quarantine revelations

Actress Mansha Pasha is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. She shared her three ‘quarantine revelations’ on recently.

The first one is that self-quarantine has left her wondering “if after all this is finally over we will feel that ‘real’ life is too fast, too noisy, too much and will wanna stay at home more.”

“Quarantine revelation 2: Wonder how long it will be until we can officially never ask this again: “So how is 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 quarantine going?” she tweeted.

The Surkh Chandni actor also discovered during this time what kind of relationship she shares with her pet.

“Quarantine revelation 3: My cat has me in an abusive relationship. She rejects food I make for her. She will run from me when I give her love. But every now and then she will lick my hand or sit on my lap and have me believe this is a meaningful relationship.”

Mansha also shared a special message for her sisters to mark National Siblings Day.

Sharing a picture with them, she thanked them for always showing her the way to move ahead in life. “I’ve learnt from their mistakes, suffered their ‘daant’ and almost always ignored all their guidance (hey I said almost!) But that’s what makes me the youngest!”

