Pakistan stops issuing manual visas

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of the Interior Ministry, all the Pakistani missions and embassies across the globe have stopped issuing manual visas, ARY News reported.

According to the details, non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in traveling to the country were asked to apply through the online visa portal.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh advised the visa applicants to submit their applications online. He said that the visa process will be completed within a week. In case of any objection, the applicant will be called for an interview, he added.

Earlier on January 20, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that Pakistan has extended online visa facility to 192 countries.

Addressing the media after visiting the Islamabad Airport, Rasheed had said that online visa service had been started on orders of PM Imran and the premier had directed for smooth issuance of visas through it.

“E-passport service will be launched soon while the passport validity period had been increased up to ten years for labourers,” the interior minister had told media.

