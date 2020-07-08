Manzar Sehbai recalls meeting Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Manzar Sehbai took fans down the memory lane by sharing a throwback photo with Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.

Turning to Instagram, he posted a photo with the Devdas star. Sehbai shared that the picture was taken at Dilip and Saira Bano’s house in Palli Hills Mumbai in 2012.

Kumar can be seen shaking hands with Sehbai in the photograph taken nearly eight years ago.

Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan is popularly known as The Tragedy King. He has been credited with bringing realism to film acting since his first film. He hails from Peshawar’s Qissa Khawani Bazaar.

In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in over 65 films. It includes many hit films which were loved by fans on both sides of the border; Andaz (1949), Devdas (1955), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Saudagar (1991).

