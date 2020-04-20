Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed thank fans for their blessings

Veteran actors Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed recently took to social media to thank fans for sending congratulatory messages and wishes on their wedding.

The couple tied the knot on April 4. A picture from their Nikkah ceremony took the internet by storm.

The Ya Rab actor took to Instagram to share a photo with his wife and wrote “For all of our fans and well wishers with love: We would like to thank all our friends, fans and well wishes in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings, good wishes and love showered on us after our nikah was carried out on the 4.04.2020.”

In the photo, he can be seen putting a ring on Samina’s finger.

Earlier, celebrities including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ushna Shah and Mansha Pasha congratulated the couple on tying the knot as well.

Mansha said their wedding bought a smile on her face and they look “super cute” together.

Ushna Shah wrote on Instagram that on the sets of a drama they worked together on, the veteran actress “was always smiling & had that ‘in-love’ glow.”

Meanwhile, Hamza termed it “a beautiful news in these tough times.”

