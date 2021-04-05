‘Whatever our souls are made of…her and mine are the same’

Pakistan’s favorite veteran lovebirds, Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, Apr. 4.

Sehbai marked the occasion with a sweet anniversary post for his wife, writing, “Today is our first wedding anniversary.” He shared a photo of the couple from their nikkah day and cited a popular quote from British author Emily Bronte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (@manzarsehbai)

“Whatever our souls are made of…her and mine are the same.”

The post comes days after Sehbai also marked Ahmad’s birthday in a similarly sweet Instagram post, calling her “the woman I adore and love the most on this planet and beyond.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (@manzarsehbai)

71-year-old Sehbai and 74-year-old Ahmad tied the knot last year in an intimate nikkah ceremony that was hailed by their fans and followers for its simplicity and grace.

Here’s extending our hearties best wishes for the couple.

Comments

comments