Manzar Sehbai shares a loved-up photo with his soulmate

Veteran actor Manzar Sehbai shared a loved-up photo with his wife Samina Ahmed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, he expressed love for his wife and said she is his soulmate. This adorable photo of the newlyweds give us hope that love still exists in the world.

Fans and celebrities showered love and praise on the photo.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on April 4 in Lahore during the coronavirus lowdown.

Earlier, Ahmed shared a photo from her wedding day thanking fans and friends for the congratulatory messages.

“For all of our fans and well-wishers with love,” she wrote. “We would like to thank all our friends, fans and well-wishers in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings, good wishes and love showered on us after our Nikkah was carried out on the 04.04.2020,” read the note.

