All Pakistan Marble Association withdraws strike call

KARACHI: All Pakistan Marble Mining Processing Industry and Exports Association (APMMPIEA) on Monday withdrew strike call and announced to contuse business across the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, APMMPIEA Chairman Sanaullah Khan said that they wanted to resolve the issues through dialogues and urged the government and Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to abolish the condition of NIC for sale of marbles.

Sanaullah further said that the marble factories were paying 45 per cent GST in electricity bills. He urged the government to introduce reforms in order to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

Read More: Karachi traders withdraw strike call after meeting with Sindh governor

Earlier on July 7, the Karachi-based traders had withdrew their call for a three-day shutter down strike after meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

According to the details, the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) had decided to take back the strike call after Governor Ismail had assured the traders that their grievance would be addressed.

Imran Ismail had also assured the traders that he would arrange a meeting between the traders and PM Imran on July 11.

