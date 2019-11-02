Marching towards D-Chowk, not our destination: Fazal-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl (F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday addressing participants of Azadi March has said that marching towards D-Chowk not a plan of his march, neither target, ARY News reported.

“Participants of Azadi March want to march towards D-Chowk but it is not our destination,” said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman while addressing participants of Azadi March.

The JUI-F chief said that opposition is still implementing the agreement signed with the government’s negotiation committee, but govt has breached the agreement by blocking roads.

“On one hand the government is inviting for dialogues, but on another side, they [government] are blocking all roads and placed containers across the federal capital,” said Fazal-ur-Rehman.

He further said that doors of dialogue with the government’s negotiation team have not closed, adding that the government was not serious in holding talks with the opposition.

Resignation from assemblies under consideration

Head of Rahbar Committee, Akram Durrani while addressing a press conference on Saturday had said that recommendations including resignations by opposition lawmakers and countrywide shutter-down strike are currently under consideration.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other leaders of the Rehbar committee, the JUI-F leader said that various options are under consideration including resignations from assemblies.

“Option to march towards D-Chowk is not under consideration, but other decisions are under deliberation,” said Akram Durrani.

PPP, PML-N not in favor of joining JUI-F’s sit-in

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided against joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) sit-in.

Both the PPP and PML-N were invited by JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman to attend Islamabad’s sit-in, but both the parties decided not to join the sit-in and also informed about their decision to the JUI-F leadership.

According to the sources within the PML-N, the party attended the Azadi March rally but has never directed the workers to attend sit-in.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad on Friday (yesterday), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

