Ciao for now: Margot Robbie announces break from social media

Margot Robbie is stepping back from social media for undisclosed reasons.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starlet announced her social media hiatus in an Instagram post on Sunday that featured a photo of her celebrating the release of the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman that was produced under the banner of production house LuckyChap Entertainment.

“Jumping off social media for the time being – check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!” she wrote.

While Robbie did not share a particular reason for the hiatus, it does not come as much of a shock to her fans and followers. The 30-year-old Suicide Squad star is rarely active on her accounts – her last Twitter activity was in September 2020, and her last Instagram post before announcing the break is from early May.

Her Instagram account boasts an impressive 23.7 million followers.

