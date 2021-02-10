Pakistani TV star Mariam Ansari recently tied the knot with cricketing legend Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan and we finally have the pictures from their wedding events, thanks to the photographer!

Charged with covering the loved-up duo’s nuptials, Abdul Samad Zia has done a fantastic job at capturing just how in love Mariam and Owais are – they are a sight for sore eyes in their wedding pictures and it’s delightful.

Zia also shared a special highlights video of the two on their mehndi event, and needless to say, the newly-married lovebirds serve major couple goals in the clip, backed by the song Aye Ho Meri Zindagi Mai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

The virtual album on Instagram also includes heartwarming pictures of the couple with their loved ones; a picture of Owais with his doting father, former captain of the national cricket team, Moin Khan, and a lovely photograph of Mariam with her brother, actor Ali Ansari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Ali also shared the photographer’s words about the bond between the two siblings: “We know how much Mariam’s father wanted to see her as a bride. Brothers are a blessing in disguise. Ali played both the role of a loving brother and a father on Mariam’s big day.”

The bride, Mariam, also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her father, who recently passed away, and to thank her brother for walking her down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariam Ansari (@imariamansari)

