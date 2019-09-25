Mario racer suffers launch day server overload

TOKYO: Nintendo’s hotly-awaited mobile title Mario Kart Tour launched on Wednesday with many users complaining server overload meant they were unable to play the game – seen as a major test of the Kyoto-based company’s mobile ambitions.

“The servers are experiencing heavy traffic. Your log-in request will be processed in the order it was received,” reads a message that appears when the game is launched.

Nintendo did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

Bringing the Mario Kart franchise to smartphones offers the Japanese firm a chance to reverse a run of lackluster releases including this year’s Dr. Mario World, a reboot of a minor title which gamers criticized as unpolished. Since its 1992 launch, the Mario Kart series has sold tens of millions of units.

Mario Kart Tour’s release comes ahead of a number of games for Nintendo’s hybrid home-handheld Switch console designed to appeal to more casual players, including two Pokemon titles in November and island life simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

Analysts expect those games to drive demand for the Switch Lite, a handheld-only version of the device that launched on Friday retailing for a third less than the original.

Nintendo, which is yet to incorporate the new device into its forecasts, expects to sell 18 million Switch units in the year ending March.

