Maritime exercise ‘Barracuda’ begins from Dec 2

KARACHI: The Barracuda Exercise, which is organized by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency under the guidance of the Pakistan Navy for the protection of the sea and marine lives, will commence from December 2.

According to a spokesman of the Pakistan Navy, the drills will continue till 4th of December.

A video in this regard has also been released today in which the significance of sea, protection of marine lives and importance of sea to human development have been highlighted.

The Navy spokesman said the aim of the exercise is to rehearse the anti-oil spill procedures and contingency mechanism.

