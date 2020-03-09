US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper likely to visit Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Top government sources privy to the information revealed on Monday that the United States Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper is likely to visit Pakistan in the third week of March, ARY News reported.

The visit will be a progression of the United States President Donald Trump’s previous meeting and discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos.

The visit will likely focus on US-Pak security cooperation and mutually beneficial matters.

Earlier on February 26, US Secretary for Trade, Wilbur Ross was also in Pakistan.

Wilbur Ross had held meetings with the American investors currently with their economic stakes in Pakistan.

The US Secretary Commerce had also acknowledged that Pakistan had done a lot and that ‘they (America) would want to see Pakistan out of the FATF grey list in June.

