Mark Ruffalo reveals whether he will appear in ‘She-Hulk’ TV show

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who has been starring as superhero Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped major hints about Disney Plus’ upcoming TV show She-Hulk.

Recently in an interview with People, the Avengers: Endgame star revealed whether he is making a cameo appearance in the new TV show. “I’m supposed to go talk with the great Mr. Feige to see if there’s someplace. Sure, why not! It’s been a great ride,” he said.

She-Hulk is the alter-ego of Dr.Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters who appeared in the Marvel comics Savage She-Hulk in 1980.

Jessica Rao will reportedly pen the series. The cast and crew have not been confirmed yet but the show is expected to hit theatres in early 2021.

