Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo terms Trump ‘super spreader’

WASHINGTON: Terming the United States President Donald Trump ‘super spreader’, Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo said that he wanted to live in an America where their president is responsible and care enough about other people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Hollywood star said this while reacting to CNN reporter Jake Tapper’s tweet. In his tweet, Tapper claimed that that Ohio governor Mike DeWine told him that even though US President Donald Trump and his team were likely infected with the novel coronavirus when they were in Ohio on Tuesday but the White House didn’t call to let him know they tested positive.

SMDH. I want to live in an America where our President is responsible and care enough about other people to help STOP the spread of Covid 19, not be a SUPER-SPREADER .#WithBidenWeCan https://t.co/tnqzQtIrFt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 4, 2020

“Nor have they reached out to him to contact trace to find Ohioans possibly exposed by the president of the US,” he added.

Ohio Gov @MikeDeWine tells me that even though Trump (and others on his team) were likely infected when in Ohio Tuesday, the White House didn’t call to let him know they tested positive. Nor have they reached out to him to contact trace to find Ohioans possibly exposed by POTUS. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 4, 2020

