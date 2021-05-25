There’s no genocide: Mark Ruffalo withdraws support from Palestine

Mark Ruffalo is the latest public figure to fold under pressure for his early support to the Palestinian cause, saying that he was mistaken and that Israel is not committing genocide.

Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel universe, took to Twitter early on Tuesday, May 25, to take back his support for Palestine, tweeting, “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”.”

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

“It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole,” he added.

The 53-year-old actor was one of the first celebrities to lend his support to Palestine at the start of Israel’s offensive in Sheikh Jarrah and the Gaza Strip on May 11. He followed it up with several tweets and retweets in support of the cause.

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021

Ruffalo had earlier retweeted a tweet that read, “I know its frustrating to see newly mainstream descriptions of Palestinian reality being portrayed as responsible for acts of antisemitism but I urge you all to focus on this truth: we Palestinians wholly reject antisemitism & its not compatible with our liberation movement.”

I know its frustrating to see newly mainstream descriptions of Palestinian reality being portrayed as responsible for acts of antisemitism but I urge you all to focus on this truth: we Palestinians wholly reject antisemitism & its not compatible with our liberation movement. — Nooran A. (@nooranhamdan) May 21, 2021

His suggestion that there Israel is not committing genocide was met with much disagreement with one user replying, “Take it from a Jew, the term genocide is fitting since it is indeed the aim of Zionism to remove every Arab from the land, which has been done by ethnic cleansing and mass murders.”

Hey, Mark. I love and respect your activism, but take it from a Jew, the term genocide is fitting since it is indeed the aim of Zionism to remove every Arab from the land, which has been done by ethnic cleansing and mass murders. — Jason Kishineff is a Rabid Anti-Imperialist. (@kishineff) May 25, 2021

Many also cited the UN definition of genocide, saying that it perfectly fits Israel’s actions against Palestine.

It's strictly accurate by the UN definition and that's not really debatable. pic.twitter.com/B7LKI7GIvn — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 25, 2021

“As an attorney, I have long avoided calling it genocide. No longer,” said another user.

As an attorney, I have long avoided calling it genocide. No longer. Israel’s policies fit the legal definition, but as with any crime, there is the element of intent that must be proven. For that, there are plenty of statements from Israeli officials. Not hyperbole. — Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf) May 25, 2021

Yet another user commented that it was shameful for Ruffalo to conflate criticism of Israel with anti-semitism.

no, you were right the first time — see this heat so of the attacks on Gaza, and it’s such a shame that you’ve chosen to conflate criticism of the state of Israel’s atrocities with anti-Semitism. It isn’t and should never be used to justify racism. You are part of the problem pic.twitter.com/1qTJvrl8ag — Jennine #SaveSheikhJarrah (@jennineak) May 25, 2021

Ruffalo’s backtracking from his initial support doesn’t come as a surprise as more public figures continue to withdraw or minimize their support for Palestine in the wake of Israel’s claim that criticizing its actions is anti-semitic.

Many have also suggested that more powerful elements may be at play behind the scenes, but no proof of this exists yet.

