Markets to close twice a week in KP amid spike in Covid cases

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to shut the markets twice a week across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a declaration issued by the provincial government, concerned deputy commissioners were authorized to choose the days for market closure in their districts.

The concerned deputy commissioners, after taking the traders community into confidence, will announce the days for market closure.

Earlier on March 24, at least eight more people had died of COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 583 tested positive during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed patients diagnosed with the infection to 81,787.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, eight more patients of coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the total death toll to 2,246.

Meanwhile, 583 people had tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 81,787.

