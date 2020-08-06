Shopping malls, markets to remain closed in Punjab

LAHORE: Dismissing reports about reopening of Punjab’s shopping malls and markets as ‘fake’, the provincial government on Thursday clarified that the bazaars will remain closed till further orders, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, a ‘fake’ notification is doing the rounds on social media claiming that the government has allowed the shopping malls and markets to operate 24 hours a day.

He advised the traders to turn a deaf ear to rumors and contact 1033 or follow their official accounts of facebook and tweeter for confirmation of any news.

Earlier on August 2, Punjab government had decided to lift lockdown restrictions in the province after the coronavirus cases had witnessed a declining trend.

According to sources, the provincial government had decided to lift restrictions under smart lockdown in the province from August 03 rather than August 05.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab will issue a notification in this regard, they had said.

Divulging reasons behind lifting lockdown in earlier one of the worst-hit province, the sources had said that it had been decided after promising results emerged from the randomly collected samples from cattle markets in the province.

