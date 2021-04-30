Markets, public transport to remain closed from May 8 to 16 in KP

PESHAWAR: In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to keep markets, bazaars and public transport closed from May 8 to 16 across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the KP home department, all the shopping malls and markets will remain closed on “Chand Raat”. Tourist spots and resorts will also remain closed from May 8 to 16 across the province, read the notification.

However, all medical services, pharmacies, petrol pumps, utility services, restaurants’ takeaway service, bakeries, general stores, milk, meat, chicken shops will be exempted from the restrictions.

Read More: KP suffers new 36 deaths due to Covid with about 800 fresh cases

Earlier today, as the Covid onslaught raged across the country into its third and reinforced raid, the pandemic had further claimed 36 new lives on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, confirmed by their health department.

Meanwhile, the health department had underscored that fresh 796 cases were reported in the province which meant KP at the moment was embattled with 12,165 cases. Separately on the overall Pakistani front as of that day, the number of critical Covid-19 patients on oxygen had reached 5,360 the previous day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief had said.

Comments

comments