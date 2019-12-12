Markhor hunting season begins in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: An Italian citizen on Thursday hunted the first Markhor of the season, department of Wildlife and forestry of the region told, ARY News reported.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department, Carlo Pasco successfully hunted a flared-horned markhor from the conservation area.

The hunter had paid 85,000 US dollar as permit fee for hunting of the rare wildlife species in the region.

The Wildlife department claims that 80% of the amount paid by hunters are given to the local community to invest on themselves and the conversation of these animals.

The markhor is a large Capra species native to Central Asia, Karakoram and the Himalayas. It is listed on the IUCN Red List as Near Threatened since 2015.

