Marriage halls reopened in Karachi after govt relaxes Covid restrictions

KARACHI: Marriage halls have been reopened in different areas of Karachi after the Sindh government relaxed COVID-related restrictions, ARY News reported on Monday.

Post-announcement of the permission, the wedding halls were reopened in Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Water Pump, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Surjani Town, North Karachi and others.

The marriage hall owners and employees have celebrated the occasion by sacrificing goats, offering nafl prayers and distributing sweets after being granted to reopen the event places by the provincial authorities.

The president of All Karachi Marriage Halls Association (AKMHA) Rana Raees expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for granting the permission. He vowed that the marriage hall owners will assure compliance with COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Raees detailed that only 150 persons will be allowed to gather in any marriage hall or any other venue. The owners will make arrangements for 30 per cent ventilation at all venues, said AKMHA president, adding that the citizens are requested to follow the mandatory SOPs, otherwise, the management will be bound to ban their entry.

Earlier on Saturday, the marriage hall owners had announced reopening banquets and other venues for businesses from Monday despite the ban retained by the Sindh government.

The president of All Karachi Marriage Halls Association (AKMHA) Rana Raees had expressed outrage over the gesture of defiance towards the wedding hall businesses by the provincial government.

Rana Raees had complained about the closure of marriage halls during the last three months despite all other industries were allowed to functions.

The announcement came after the Sindh government had decided against the opening of marriage halls and cinemas in the province even as COVID-19 cases witness a decline in the province.

