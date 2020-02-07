SC orders to raze marriage halls built at PIA’s land at University Road

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered to raze marriage halls built at the land of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at city’s University Road, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

General Manager Legal Services PIA appeared before the court and informed that all marriage halls built on the PIA lands have been demolished.

To, this the CJP said, I have seen the marriage halls, yesterday, “What are you saying”, he said to the PIA’s counsel.

The court ordered to demolish the marriage halls situated at PIA’s land at the University Road today, and submit implementation report in the court, tomorrow.

Read more: Govt removes SBCA director general Zafar Ahsan on SC order

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Karachi’s Delhi, Punjab colonies and PNT.

The court during the hearing ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Delhi colony, Punjab colony, PNT and all illegal buildings situated at Karachi’s Gizri road.

“Who is allowing construction at a land allotted to federal government officials for quarters”? the CJP inquired.

