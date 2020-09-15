Marriage halls reopen with SOPs in Sindh

KARACHI: Following an ease in restrictions that had been imposed to help control the coronavirus, all the wedding halls in Sindh have been reopened on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Sindh government had allowed the marriage halls to reopen from September 15 after witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Talking to journalists, wedding halls association president Rana Raees that that the halls’ administration will ensure implantation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19. He urged the people to wear face masks while attending the wedding ceremonies.

In order to maintain social distancing, the wedding halls will host on 50 per cent of their capacity, he added.

Earlier on September 14, the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had allowed the opening of marriage halls across the provinces from September 15 under the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all marriage halls across the province had been allowed to hold gatherings under strict implantation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing had been declared mandatory, according to a notification issued by the home ministry.

