Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Marriage is not the sole purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi

TV actor Kinza Hashmi is the latest celeb to chime in on the marriage debate, weeks after Malala Yousafzai’s remarks about matrimony in her Vogue cover story sparked nationwide outrage.

Talking to hosts Faizan Sheikh and Aadi Adeal Amjad on a local TV channel, Kinza shared her thoughts about marriage. When asked if getting married soon was on the cards for her, the Gul o Gulzar actor said “No, there’s nothing of the sort.”

“I don’t think marriage is the sole purpose of life, it’s just a part of life. It’s not your whole life,” she added.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

 

Kinza Hashmi went on to say that one should get married when they feel the need to. “If  you feel like you need a partner in life, only then get married.”

The 27-year-old starlet also opened up about her views on relationships, saying, “I like being single more than being committed. I like the freedom.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aadi_Faizanworld (@aadi_faizanworld)

Kinza Hashmi can currently be seen in the ARY Digital serial Azmaish alongside Yashma Gill and Fahad Sheikh.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian is Kanye West’s biggest fan despite divorce

Lifestyle

Paul Walker’s daughter to appear in final Fast & Furious film?

Lifestyle

Victoria’s Secret hires Priyanka Chopra in rebranding effort

Lifestyle

Sana Javed turns bike rider for husband Umair Jaswal

[X] Close