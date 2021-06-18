Marriage is not the sole purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi

TV actor Kinza Hashmi is the latest celeb to chime in on the marriage debate, weeks after Malala Yousafzai’s remarks about matrimony in her Vogue cover story sparked nationwide outrage.

Talking to hosts Faizan Sheikh and Aadi Adeal Amjad on a local TV channel, Kinza shared her thoughts about marriage. When asked if getting married soon was on the cards for her, the Gul o Gulzar actor said “No, there’s nothing of the sort.”

“I don’t think marriage is the sole purpose of life, it’s just a part of life. It’s not your whole life,” she added.

Kinza Hashmi went on to say that one should get married when they feel the need to. “If you feel like you need a partner in life, only then get married.”

The 27-year-old starlet also opened up about her views on relationships, saying, “I like being single more than being committed. I like the freedom.”

Kinza Hashmi can currently be seen in the ARY Digital serial Azmaish alongside Yashma Gill and Fahad Sheikh.

