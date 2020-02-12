Married woman allegedly raped, filmed at gunpoint in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A married woman aged 25 was alleged raped and filmed by two men at gunpoint in Faisalabad who have threatened her to make the video viral, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from New Lasani Town area of the city where a case has been filed against four persons over the complaint of the victim’s husband in Millat Town police station.

The woman, in his statement, said the accused persons took her to a mansion allegedly belonging to a man, Shani, after kidnapping her at gunpoint. One of them filmed the crime when she was being raped by two unidentified men there, she added.

She complained about registration of a wrong case by the police officials which went contrary to her recorded statement in the case. The deliberate delay in arresting the culprits gave them chance to getting interim bail in the case, she alleged.

The woman added the local police did not add sections of abduction and cybercrime while registering the case. The culprits are now threatening her husband, she said. She demanded the prime minister, chief justice and chief minister to play their roles for providing her protection and justice.

Earlier on February 10, Faisalabad police had apprehended a culprit involved in sexually abusing a grade-nine male student.

According to police, an accused identified as Aurangzeb aka Zeba was held for his role in abusing the child in Bahmani Wala area of Faisalabad. The police had also recovered a pistol and a mobile phone from the accused’ custody. A case was also registered with the Balochni police station against the culprit on the request of the victim’s brother.

