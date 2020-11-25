VIDEO: Marriyum Aurangzeb shrugs off ‘fan’s hand’ on her shoulder

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday shrugged off the hand of a fan after he tried to put it on her shoulder in a bid to take a selfie, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PML-N spokesperson was detailing the arrangements to bring back the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, when the incident happened.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The apparent fan or a supporter of the PML-N sought permission to take a selfie with Marriyum Aurangzeb which the latter allowed.

Soon after getting the nod for a selfie, the man tried to grab the PML-N spokesperson’s shoulder with his hand in order to bring her close to him.

Read More: Mian Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away

The move, captured on the camera, annoyed Marriyum Aurangzeb, who immediately shrugged off his hand as other PML-N leaders moved in to take control of the situation.

Earlier speaking during the presser, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar would be offered on Saturday after Zuhur prayers at Sharif Medical City.

The soyem would be held on 29 November and only members of the Sharif family would participate in it.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza likely to be released on parole on Friday: sources

She further lamented the delay being made by the Punjab government in the release of PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole from prison besides also criticising the move to link the release with the arrival of the body.

Comments

comments