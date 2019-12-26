Martin Scorsese’s daughter throws shade at him over Marvel comments

Acclaimed Hollywood director Martin Scorsese’s daughter trolled him for his negative comments about the superhero franchise, Marvel.

He termed Marvel’s superhero movies as ‘not real cinema.’ Following this, he was criticized by Marvel fans, directors and cast members.

Now, his daughter Francesca Scorsese poked fun at him on the occasion of Christmas.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram and shared that she decided to wrap up The Irishman director’s presents in gift wraps featuring Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor.

“Look what I wrapped my dad’s Xmas gifts in,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 77-year-old director had earlier bashed Marvel saying “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema.”

Comments

comments