Martyr status to be accorded to health professionals dying on COVID-19 duty: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday announced that martyr status would be accorded to those health professionals who lost their lives in fight against COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the families of the deceased health professionals will be given a relief package at par with the martyrs of the armed forces.

He maintained that 100 per cent pension, government house and a compensation cheque up to Rs10,000,000 will be given to the families.

On the occasion, he said that protection of lives of health professionals is the top priority of the government. The special assistant said that government has taken several steps to ensure provision of personal protection equipment kits to doctors and health workers besides their training.

Zafar Mirza said a comprehensive strategy has been planned for hospitals to provide treatment to corona patients.

Read More: Entire nation stands with health workers in fight against COVID-19: PM Imran

Earlier on April 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the entire nation stood with health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Talking to the medics during his visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, the prime minister had said coronavirus cases will increase across the world including Pakistan in the coming days, adding that spike in corona cases will also increase pressure on doctors.

He had assured to provide protective equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff to fight the coronavirus challenge.

