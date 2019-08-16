Martyred soldier buried with full military honours in Lahore

LAHORE: Martyred Pakistan Army soldier Taimor Aslam was buried with full military honours at Bab-e-Pakistan graveyard here on Friday, reported ARY News.

A large number of people, including his relatives and neighbours, attended the martyr’s funeral prayers.

Taimor Aslam was among the three soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom when Indian troops fired from across the Line of Control on August 15.

He is survived by his wife and four-month-old infant girl.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said in a tweet that three Pakistani soldiers, named as Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor and Sepoy Ramazan embraced martyrdom in Indian firing along the LoC.

He termed the Indian firing as an attempt by New Delhi to divert attention from “precarious situation in IOJ&K (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir).”

