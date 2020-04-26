Martyred soldier laid to rest with full military honours

ABBOTTABAD: The soldier martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan region was laid to rest with full military honours on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A unit of the Pakistan Army paid tribute to the martyred soldier, Sepoy Saqum Dad, by presenting guard of honour.

Floral wreaths laid on the grave of the martyred solider on behalf of the president and the army chief.

Earlier, the security forces in an exchange of fire killed nine terrorists in North Waziristan region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

Two soldiers martyred during the exchange of fire with terrorists, the military’s media wing said. The forces launched an operation on a tip-off about presence of terrorists at Dosali Khesora area of North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

Security forces killed nine terrorists in the operation, while a terrorist also arrested.

In the shootout two soldiers were martyred and five injured, according to the military statement.

Martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naek Abdul Waheed and sepoy Saqamdad. Lance Naek Abdul Waheed was a native of Muzaffarabad, while sepoy Saqamdad was belong to Abbottabad, the statement said.

