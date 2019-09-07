Martyrs are our pride and their families our responsibility, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday thanked Nation for reaching out to families of martyrs on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day, ISPR reported.

“COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of Shaheeds on the eve of Martyrs Day. “Martyrs are our pride & their families our responsibility”, said DG ISPR in a tweet.

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor also thanked media for unprecedented coverage of Defense and Martyrs Day.

Thanks to media for unprecedented coverage of Defence & Martyrs Day especially concurrent repeat telecast by electronic media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Friday visited Line of Control (LoC).

According to a press release issued by (ISPR), during the visit, PM Imran and COAS Bajwa interacted with troops and met families of martyrs.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan firmly stands with Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister was also accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam.

The main ceremony of Defence Day was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi. Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, while families of the martyrs and Ghazis including other dignitaries were also in attendance.

