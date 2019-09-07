Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Martyrs are our pride and their families our responsibility, says COAS Bajwa

COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday thanked Nation for reaching out to families of martyrs on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day, ISPR reported.

“COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of Shaheeds on the eve of Martyrs Day. “Martyrs are our pride & their families our responsibility”, said DG ISPR in a tweet.

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor also thanked media for unprecedented coverage of Defense and Martyrs Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Friday visited Line of Control (LoC).

According to a press release issued by (ISPR), during the visit, PM Imran and COAS Bajwa interacted with troops and met families of martyrs.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan firmly stands with Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Read More: Pakistan Navy marks Defence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris

The prime minister was also accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam.

The main ceremony of Defence Day was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi. Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, while families of the martyrs and Ghazis including other dignitaries were also in attendance.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Several injured as Indian forces fire pellets, tear gas at Moharram procession

Pakistan

Opening ceremony to mark start of new judicial year on Sept 11

Pakistan

Pakistan summons Indian deputy HC over ceasefire violations

Pakistan

‘No room for policemen involved in torture’: CM takes notice of torture…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close