Maruti Suzuki India recalls 40,618 of WagonR

BENGALURU: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Friday it would recall 40,618 of budget four-wheeler WagonR manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019.

Maruti said here the recall was voluntary and triggered by “a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp”.

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by the company’s dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts starting August 24.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, is a household name in India where it commands a 51 percent market share. It sold 1.73 million passenger vehicles in the year to March and has nearly 3,000 dealers in the country.

Car makers like Hyundai, Tata Motors and Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp all sell cars in India, but Maruti has for decades been the dominant player. One of every two cars sold in India is a Maruti –

