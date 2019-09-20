Marvel on the hunt for actress to play Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan

Marvel Studios has already started hunting for first Pakistani-American Muslim superhero.

Taking to Twitter, MCU spokesperson Jeremy Conrad shared that auditions to lock an actress to essay the role is already underway.

“The search has begun,” he wrote.

The search has begun… pic.twitter.com/XUuPTqBkxQ — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) September 18, 2019

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at Disney’s fan event, D23 convention on Friday that the superheroine will be seen in a Disney Plus series and then in films.

The streaming platform will launch internationally on November 12.

Bisha K. Ali, will be the series’ showrunner, which will revolve around the life of Pakistani-American born teenager in Jersey City who possesses shapelifting superhuman power.

Fans were ecstatic at the news. Now, that the studio is already searching for someone for the role, reports suggest that the series will begin filming in 2020.

Comments

comments