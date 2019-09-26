Marvel’s Kevin Feige is working on a new ‘Star Wars’ movie

Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige is developing a new Star Wars movie for Disney.

He is collaborating with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy for this, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The last film in the Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will be in cinemas on December 20. Known as Episode XI, it will be the final installment of the series that was first launched by George Lucas in 1977.

Speaking about the two producers coming together for the project, Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a ‘Star Wars’ film together.”

The four Star Wars films produced for Disney so far have grossed almost $4.5 billion.

