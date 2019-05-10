Did PML-N ever get IMF deals approved by parliament, questions Marvi Memon

ISLAMABAD: Former MNA and chairperson of the Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP), Marvi Memon, on Friday questioned opposition leadership to give information if they ever get International Monetary Fund (IMF) deals approved by the Parliament in previous tenures, ARY News reported.

Marvi Memon thrashed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz once again as she questioned PML-N central leadership in her latest Twitter message, saying, “Bit amused. Did we as pmln ever get imf deals approved by parliament before signing”

The former legislator found it ‘funny’ as the opposition demanded the government to seek parliament’s approval for IMF deal for a bailout package.

She suggested that ‘someone’ should teach Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari a lesson regarding economic negotiations. She said, “Can someone teach @BBhuttoZardari 101 on economic negotiations.”

Ms Memon was of the view that the last finance minister was the favourite one of N-League and now the current finance minister was a favourite one of Shehbaz Sharif.

She questioned, “Why would PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government] agree to it if they thought they were thieves?”

Bit amused.Did we as pmln ever get imf deals approved by parliament before signing Can someone teach @BBhuttoZardari 101 on economic negotiations. Misaaake mashiiiyat. Pmln last FM favrite n now ss favrite. Why wld pti agree2 it if they thought we were chor? It’s funny demand — Marvi Memon (@marvi_memon) May 10, 2019

In another tweet, Marvi Memon surprisingly backed hike in prices of sugar. She said that the decision to increase hiking up sugar rates ‘is great’ as ‘sugar equals cancer’. Memon suggested that an individual will be more healthy as less he would consume sugar.

And as far as sugar prices r concerned it’s great they r goin up bec any doc wil tel u sugar equals cancer. Less we hav as country more healthy we wil b -harsh as it sounds it’s true. — Marvi Memon (@marvi_memon) May 10, 2019

On May 7, the disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marvi Memon had advised party leaders and workers to initiate ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in order to express their love and affection to the party supremo.

Taking a jibe at PML-N in her tweet, she said PML-N is nothing and carrying out politics of mummy daddy tweets.

Addressing the party workers in her tweet, Ms Memon said those who are claiming to sacrifice their lives for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, why hesitating from initiating ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’?

