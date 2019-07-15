Web Analytics
Marvi Memon opens new Pandora’s box about Ishaq Dar

Marvi Memon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Marvi Memon taking to the microblogging website Twitter today (Monday) has opened new pandora box against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported.

The interesting situation emerged when her follower on twitter asked about to tell how’s Ishaq Dar?

To which the PML-N leader replied her to contact with former federal minister and PML-N leader Anusha Rehman or his [Ishaq Dar] son Ali Dar.

Marvi Memon also disclosed that Anusha used to call Ishaq Dar ‘Dar Uncle’ but treat him otherwise.

Read More: Marvi Memon dares PML-N workers to initiate ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

The PML-N leader also said that she didn’t feel good when trash former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar in front of her. Marvi Memon also announced that she will share the details soon why Nisar was the wisest man among all.

Earlier in Jube, she let out a barrage of subliminal tweets against the former Finance Minister of Pakistan.

The PML-N disgruntled stalwart Memon asked people to “chill and relax” over the news of MoU pertaining to Ishaq Dar’s extradition being finalised.

Memon’s tweet read: “Breaking news for alllllll…. Mr Dar will b in Pakistan soon so chill relax n fasten ur seat belts.”

