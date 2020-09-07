Adjournment motion tabled in Sindh Assembly over minor’s rape, murder

KARACHI: Remembering the brutality inflicted on an innocent 5-year-old Marwa, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawmaker Jamal Uddin Siddiqui tabled an adjournment motion to call on lawmakers to debate the matter, ARY News reported on Monday.

The minor whose dead body was found dumped in a gunny bag under heaps of garbage near an empty plot in the Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Saturday was sexually assaulted and sustained a strike across her head which proved fatal.

Siddiqui said that matter needs to be discussed in the assembly that a minor girl was brutally murdered and mangled. He said that the assembly needs to play its part in getting the culprits behind bars.

A medico-legal officer (MLO) confirmed on Monday that a five-year-old girl whose body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a garbage dump in Essa Nagri was sexually abused before being murdered.

Dr Zakia revealed the girl was subjected to sexual assault before being hit in her head with a stone that led to her death. However, she added, no burn marks were found on the minor victim’s body.

Identified as Marwah, the girl was found raped and murdered two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area. Police earlier claimed that the girl’s burnt body was found in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot late Saturday night, added, no burn marks were found on the minor victim’s body.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. She had been missing for the past two days and the police had registered her missing report on the complaint of the family.

The girl had gone to ‘buy biscuits’ from a nearby shop two days before her body was found in an appalling condition. The family immediately announced Marwa’s disappearance in the area mosque and put up posters in the area as well. They later filed a complaint at the PIB Colony police station on Saturday evening.

