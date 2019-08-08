Maryam, Abbas to be presented before NAB court tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas will be presented before an accountability court for physical remand tomorrow (Friday).

Maryam was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier today from Kot Lakhpat Jail where she had come to visit her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to the bureau, Maryam and her cousin Yousuf Abbas were taken into custody in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Subsequently, they were shifted to the NAB headquarters. A team of doctors will conduct their medical examination as per the law.

Maryam was summoned by NAB in the CSM reference for questioning today. However, she didn’t turn up before it.

