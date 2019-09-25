Maryam gets B-class facilities in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz was provided B-class facilities after being shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, reported ARY News.

Sources said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter was provided better class facilities with approval of the Punjab Home department. She would be entitled to all facilities given to the B-class prisoners.

Maryam will get a water cooler, a chair, a mattress, books and newspapers in her jail cell. She was also entitled to an air-conditioner and a television.

She can eat home-made food, which she was previously denied when she was in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody on physical remand.

The sources claimed she would be provided with an AC and a television on the basis of her health condition.

Earlier today, an accountability court rejected a NAB request for an extension in the physical remand of the PML-N leader and her cousin Yousuf Abbas and sent them to prison on judicial remand for 14 days.

Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan heard the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

NAB prosecutors Hafiz Asadullah Awan and Haris Qureshi contended before the court that the custody of the two was required for further probe in the case.

NAB had arrested Maryam and her cousin on Aug 8 in the CSM case. Since then, they were in NAB custody as their physical remand has repeatedly been extended.

